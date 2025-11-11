/'Will continue our war against terrorism until...': Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif after Islamabad suicide blast

In the wake of the Islamabad suicide blast on Tuesday (Nov 11), Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that targeting innocent citizens through cross-border terrorism was an abhorrent and cowardly act. Sharif and his ministers have been among the first ones to blame their neighbours. The country, which has been creating a haven for terror groups and is home to internationally proscribed terrorists, has always been on the front foot to fight terrorism, or so it claims.

Sharif was quoted by the Associated Press of Pakistan, “These attacks are a continuation of India’s state-sponsored terrorism aimed at destabilising Pakistan." Comments like these after letting terror groups foster on its soil is the usual tone taken by the country's leadership. On April 22, in a dastardly attack in India's Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives, Pakistan didn't acknowledge or take action against The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). After a fortnight of inaction, India was forced to launch Operation Sindoor and conduct precision strikes in Pakistan and PoK. It was during this operation that New Delhi destroyed terrorist hubs. While Islamabad said the strikes killed innocent citizens, commanders of terror outfits came out months later to mention the extent of destruction. One such claim was made by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas, who was seen addressing a crowd and saying that Masood Azhar's family was ‘torn into pieces’ in Bahawalpur.

Add WION as a Preferred Source