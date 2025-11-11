Google Preferred
Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Nov 11, 2025, 18:42 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 18:56 IST
Pakistan Taliban claim suicide blast that claimed 12 in Islamabad Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

The statement by the Pakistani Taliban terror group mentioned that they had targeted judicial officials. 

Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, witnessed a suicide bombing on Tuesday (Nov 11), which claimed 12 lives, has been claimed by the Pakistan Taliban. Earlier, while speaking to reporters, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said, "We are investigating this incident from different angles. It is not just another bombing. It happened right in Islamabad. Whoever is involved, local people or from other countries, they wouldn't be spared."


The statement by the Pakistani Taliban terror group mentioned that they had targeted judicial officials. It further read as quoted in news agency AFP: "Our fighter attacked the judicial commission in Islamabad. Judges, lawyers and officials who carried out rulings under Pakistan's un-Islamic laws were targeted," the group said in a statement, threatening to carry out more attacks "until Islamic Sharia law is implemented" in the Muslim-majority country.

(With agency inputs)



