Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, witnessed a suicide bombing on Tuesday (Nov 11), which claimed 12 lives, has been claimed by the Pakistan Taliban. Earlier, while speaking to reporters, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said, "We are investigating this incident from different angles. It is not just another bombing. It happened right in Islamabad. Whoever is involved, local people or from other countries, they wouldn't be spared."
The statement by the Pakistani Taliban terror group mentioned that they had targeted judicial officials. It further read as quoted in news agency AFP: "Our fighter attacked the judicial commission in Islamabad. Judges, lawyers and officials who carried out rulings under Pakistan's un-Islamic laws were targeted," the group said in a statement, threatening to carry out more attacks "until Islamic Sharia law is implemented" in the Muslim-majority country.
