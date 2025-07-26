/Pakistan's U-turn in US on TRF: Ishaq Dar says no objection to America listing it as terror group, but adds THIS about 'Lashkar-e-Taiba'

Pakistan's foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, during his conversation with the United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said that his country has no issues with The Resistance Front (TRF) being designated as a terrorist organisation. However, Dar added Pakistan would only take action against the group if there is evidence of their being involved in terror activity. He also shockingly stated that linking TRF with Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is wrong. Notably, the statement by Dar comes even after TRF's own admission of the Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir in April this year that killed 26 civilians.

“It is obviously a sovereign decision of the United States to designate the TRF. We have no issue. And we welcome, if they have any evidence, that they are involved. Linking the TRF to the Lashkar-e-Taiba is wrong. That outfit was dismantled years ago by Pakistan. The actors were prosecuted, arrested and jailed, and the entire outfit was destroyed,” said Dar at an event in Washington DC.

It must be recalled that earlier this month, Dar in the Pakistani Parliament revealed that Islamabad blocked TRF's mention in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) statement on Pahalgam terror attacks. “We opposed the mention of TRF in the UNSC statement. I got calls from global capitals, but Pakistan will not accept. TRF was deleted, and Pakistan prevailed," said Dar in April. After the US designated TRF as terrorist orgnaisation, Dar said that Pakistan does not consider the TRF illegal and asked for proof that it carried out the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Dar met Rubio in Washington on Friday, and both leaders spoke on a range of issues, including trade and security. Rubio also discussed the UK-Pakistan counterterrorism dialogue. Taking to X, Rubio thanked Dar for Pakistan’s partnership in countering terrorism and preserving regional stability.

US designates TRF as a terrorist organisation