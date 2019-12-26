Pakistan: Punjab government constitutes committee to decide on Nawaz Sharif's stay abroad

Pakistan's Punjab government has constituted a committee to consider an application filed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif seeking an extension of his stay abroad for his medical treatment on grounds that his condition is "very critical".

The four-member committee will be headed by Punjab Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja, a source told Dawn.

Sharif had written to the Punjab Home Secretary seeking an extension of his stay abroad for his medical treatment following the end of his four-week permission for the purpose.



The former Pakistan PM had gone to London last month after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government gave him one-time permission to travel abroad for medical treatment during his bail period of four weeks without the condition of submitting indemnity bonds.