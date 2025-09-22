/PoK itself will say 'I am India', will not need to attack: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Interacting with members of the Indian diaspora in Morocco, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be ours on its own’. In the same interaction, he mentioned how the country the country is keen on good relations will neighbouring Pakistan. He said, “We want to have good relations because Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to say friends can be changed but not neighbours.”

He added, “We are trying to bring them to the right path.” Then speaking about PoK he said India will not need to attack; PoK itself will say ‘Main bhi Bharat hoon’ which translates to ‘I too am India.’

Singh highlighted the country’s stance against terrorism and also spoke about the cross-border firing between India and Pakistan while interacting with members of Indian community in Morocco. He was stern in saying any advancement from the neighbouring country will be met with a fitting response. He hinted at more phases of Operation Sindoor, if needed. This was launched by the armed forces on the intervening night of May 7 and 8. It was India’s reply to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives on April 22. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed responsibility for the attack and later denied their involvement. But India presented proof to the world which showed they orchestrated the attack.

