/Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif rejects claims of Army Chief replacing President Zardari: 'Munir never showed interest in presidency'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday (Jul 11) firmly rejected reports suggesting that the nation's President Asif Ali Zardari may step down and that Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir wanted to become president in his stead. Speaking to the media, Sharif said that the reports were nothing but baseless propaganda and said that Munir has "never shown interest in the presidency". He insisted that the president and the army chief work in tandem with mutual trust, and that no shuffle in their roles was imminent.

What did Sharif say about Asif Munir's alleged presidential bid?

Calling the reports a baseless, malicious propaganda campaign, the Pakistani Sharif dismissed rumours of discord and said that "Field Marshal Asim Munir has never shown interest in the presidency." He also insisted that there was no "plan under discussion" regarding Asif Ali Zardari stepping down or Munir taking over. He stressed that he, Zardari and Munir work with mutual trust and that the relationship they share was based on mutual trust and respect and a shared vision for a better and stronger Pakistan.

His statement follows a similar statement by Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. On his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Pakistani interior minister alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to target President Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz, and Army Chief Munir. He claimed that they "know exactly who is spreading this false narrative" and insisted that "There has been no conversation, no plan, and no such idea that President Zardari will resign or that the COAS wants to become President".