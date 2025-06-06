/Pahalgam was a 'quasi-military style operation, it required a military response': Shashi Tharoor on India's response to Pakistan

The Indian delegation answered questions and spoke to world leaders about the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which numbed the nation. As Shashi Tharoor addressed the media, he answered a question asked by his son and journalist Ishaan.

Tharoor threw light on the number of times Pakistan has orchestrated such terror attacks and India did not respond the way it did like it did after the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. “Our government counts 24 terrorist attacks, in the course of last year emanating from Pakistan and none of which required this kind of response; we dealt with them. We got the terrors or killed them, minimal damage and loss of life.”

He added, “Intelligence agencies have identified 4 of the perpetrators, they know who they are and have reliably informed that 2 are Pakistanis and 2 were locals who had exfiltrated out to Pakistan for training 10 years ago and were clearly sent back for the mission this time. So, it's on the basis of all of this, we took action.”

He also flagged the funerals held in Pakistan's Muridke a terror base attacked by India and in attendance were top brass military officers. And the fact that after the killing of 26 innocent tourists, The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed responsibility of the attack and later denied it.

He continued, "I can assure you, India is not the kind of country that would undertake a military operation without very solid basis for doing so."

"This (Pahalgam terror attack) showed all the hallmarks of a sophisticated, planned, deliberate operation with reconnaissance, intelligence work, with a modus operandi that worked out this cynical exercise of asking people their religion, shooting them between the eyes. This is a serious quasi-military style operation, and it required a military response."