/Outrage erupts in South Africa after brutal bullying incident goes viral on social media | What's happening

Authorities in South Africa have suspended eight students after a shocking bullying incident at Milnerton High School in Cape Town sparked national outrage. A video showing the brutal assault was widely circulated on social media, showing several boys attacking a fellow student using various objects such as a hockey stick, a hose pipe, and a belt. The disturbing footage has led to widespread public anger, with parents staging protests outside the school. These protests were dispersed by police using tear gas, and members of various political parties have also expressed support for further demonstrations.

Bullying is a longstanding issue in South African schools, and this latest incident, which has garnered intense attention, is one of the most violent to emerge in recent years. The mother of the 16-year-old boy in the video shared her heartbreak, revealing that her son had just finished cancer treatment earlier this year. "My child had just beaten cancer only for something like this to happen to him," she was quoted as saying while speaking to local news outlet News24.

Watch the disturbing video

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Following the attack, the teen has been withdrawn from the school for his safety. In response to the incident, numerous organisations, including Amnesty International South Africa, condemned the assault. Amnesty referred to the video as "deeply disturbing" and called for swift disciplinary measures. The video, lasting just over two minutes, shows the victim pleading for the attack to stop while some of the perpetrators continue to beat him. Others are seen laughing and cheering, further adding to the cruelty of the scene.