/OpenAI appoints former US Army Secretary as senior counselor for national security role

Dan Driscoll, a former US Secretary of the Army has been appointed by OpenAI as its senior counselor for national security modernisation. The company created a new position for Driscoll for advancing the responsible use of artificial intelligence in national security, cybersecurity and defense.

Driscoll’s LinkedIn profile also lists his new position.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman welcomed the appointment of Driscoll and spoke about the importance of international cooperation in strengthening artificial intelligence further.

"AI should give people more power over their lives and people should have a say in how it's developed," Altman said.

Driscoll, whose appointment was announced on Monday will work with OpenAI's senior leadership, government officials, industry executives, academic institutions and international partners to strengthen national security capabilities, particularly among the US and its partners.

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The announcement by OpenAI comes after Driscoll stepped down as the 26th Army secretary earlier this year over his reported differences with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The fall out between Driscoll and Hegseth was largely over Army leadership and modernization priorities.

Driscoll is an Iraq war veteran, who during his stint as the Army secretary pushed for the modernisation of the US military and helped US allies to get access to drone and counter-drone technologies.

Driscoll described his appointment as an opportunity to help military personnel and national security institutions benefit from technology that is advancing rapidly.