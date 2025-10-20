Google Preferred
Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Oct 20, 2025, 19:37 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 19:37 IST
Not Hamas, 'some rebels within': Trump comments on deadly attack on IDF troops in Gaza Strip

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said the attack on Israeli forces in southern Gaza was not orchestrated by Hamas, but it was done by “some rebels within”.

On Sunday (Oct 19), Donald Trump while speaking about the deadly attack against the Israeli military in the southern Gaza Strip said the Hamas leadership did not orchestrate it. The US president noted that it was done by “some rebels within”. The Israeli Defence Force has blamed Hamas for the attack. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “As you know, they’ve been quite rambunctious. They’ve been doing some shooting, and we think maybe the leadership isn’t involved in that.”

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...

