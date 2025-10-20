/Iran’s Khamenei wants Trump to ‘keep dreaming’ of destroying Tehran’s nuke sites

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected US President Donald Trump's claim on Monday (Oct 20) that the nuclear sites of the Islamic Republic were destroyed in June during the Israel-Iran war. The Ayatollah released a statement and told the American president to "keep dreaming" of destroying the sites. He also questioned the US president's right "to say what a country should or should not have if it possesses a nuclear industry".

Last week, during a speech at the Israeli Knesset, Trump reiterated that the US confirmed "obliterating" Iranian nuclear sites during the strikes.

"So we dropped 14 bombs on Iran's key nuclear facilities. Totally, as I said originally, obliterating them, and that's been confirmed," Trump said.

