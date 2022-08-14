North Korea slams UN chief over 'biased' support for its denuclearisation

North Korea's foreign ministry slammed the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' recent remarks on his support for the nation's total denuclearisation. The North claims that the remarks lacked "objectivity" and "fairness".

United Nations chief Guterres on Friday while in a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that he fully supports efforts to completely denuclearise North Korea.

"I would like to reaffirm our clear commitment to the full, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, of the DPRK."

Guterres' remarks came as authorities in Washington and Seoul repeatedly warn that the North is planning its seventh nuclear test in light of a record number of missile tests by the nation.

As per a report by North Korea's state news agency KCNA, Vice-minister for international organisations in Pyongyang's foreign ministry, Kim Son Gyong, in a statement said "I cannot but express deep regret over the said remarks of the UN secretary-general that grossly lack impartiality and fairness and go against the obligations of his duty, specified in the UN Charter, as regards the issue of the Korean peninsula."

Cautioning the UN secretary-general Kim said he should not request or accept orders from a specific country's government and should refrain from doing anything that could jeopardise his or her position as an international official who is solely accountable to the United Nations.

As per an AFP report, the foreign ministry official called the North's "complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation" (CVID) an "infringement" of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) sovereignty.

Kim remarked that Guterres should exercise caution while saying "dangerous words" under the highly tense situation on the Korean peninsula, adding that CVID "demands the unilateral disarmament, and Secretary-General Guterres perhaps knows well that the DPRK has totally rejected it without any toleration."

Pyongyang has undertaken a record-breaking flurry of weapons tests this year, including the first full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test since 2017.

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had stated that his country was "ready to mobilise" its nuclear deterrent in the event of a future armed clash with the US and South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies)

