North Korea sent millions of munitions to Russia in exchange for food: South Korea

North Korea has sent about 6,700 containers carrying millions of munitions to Russia since July to support its war against Ukraine, said South Korea’s defence minister as Moscow’s full-scale invasion enters a third year. In exchange, Pyongyang received food as well as parts and raw materials for weapons manufacturing, according to officials in Seoul.

‘Operating at full capacity’

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Wonsik told reporters that weapons and military equipment sent from North Korea to Russia included millions of rounds of artillery shells. In exchange, Pyongyang received shipments of food and other necessities.

WATCH | South Korea: North Korea sent Russia million of munitions Since July, North Korea might have shipped 6,700 containers with three million 152 mm artillery shells or 500,000 122 mm rounds to Russia, said Shin, as per South Korean news agency Yonhap.

“It could possibly be a mix of the two, and you can say that at least several million shells have been sent,” said the South Korean defence minister.

He also spoke about how hundreds of North Korean munitions factories are running at around 30 per cent of their capacity due to the lack of materials and electricity. However, those sending munitions to Russia were “operating at full capacity”.

According to South Korea’s defence ministry, food accounts for the largest portion of containers – which also includes raw materials and parts used in weapons manufacturing – from Russia to North Korea.

“It seems that food accounts for the largest proportion, which is believed to have stabilised food prices in North Korea, with other necessities also included,” Shin told reporters.

He added that the volume of containers shipped from Russia to North Korea appeared to be around 30 per cent larger than those shipped from Pyongyang to Moscow.

US, South Korea discuss munition transfers

South Korea’s defence ministry, on Wednesday (Feb 28) said that Shin discussed the transfers between North Korea and Russia with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin, reported Yonhap.

“They shared concerns the illegal arms transfers between Russia and North Korea pose a serious threat not only to the Korean Peninsula but also to global peace and stability, and pledged to firmly respond in coordination with the international community,” said the South Korean defence ministry in a statement after the two officials spoke over the phone.

Austin and his South Korean counterpart also condemned North Korea’s recent missile tests and pledged to maintain a ‘robust combined defence posture to deter Pyongyang’s provocations,’ reported Yonhap.

“The two sides strongly denounced North Korea's reckless actions, including multiple missile launches and various provocations at sea,” the statement added.