Nord Stream leak LIVE updates: Blasts recorded near leakage areas

Quoting a seismologist from Uppsala University in Sweden, AFP has reported that blasts took place before gas leak took place from Nord Stream pipelines.

"The first happened at 2:03 am (0003 GMT) just southeast of Bornholm with a magnitude of 1.9. Then we also saw one at 7:04 pm on Monday night, another event a little further north and that seems to have been a bit bigger. Our calculations show a magnitude of 2.3," said Peter Schmidt, the seismologist.

