Nord Stream leak LIVE updates: Blasts recorded near leakage areas

Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark September 27, 2022. Photograph: Reuters
Nord Stream pipelines gas leakage blasts Live updates: Nord Stream 1 and 2, the major pipelines taking natural gas from western Siberia in Russia to Europe are in focus again. Gas leaks have been detected from both the pipelines. Now, even blasts have been recorded in areas of the leakage by Scandinavian seismologists. Several countries have alleged sabotage while European Union has called such allegations premature. We bring you LIVE updates about gas leakage from pipelines that are of major geopolitical importance especially in the wake of Ukraine war.
Sep 27, 2022, 08:44 PM (IST)
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has blamed sabotage for leakage from Nord Stream pipelines
Sep 27, 2022, 08:36 PM (IST)
Quoting a seismologist from Uppsala University in Sweden, AFP has reported that blasts took place before gas leak took place from Nord Stream pipelines.
"The first happened at 2:03 am (0003 GMT) just southeast of Bornholm with a magnitude of 1.9. Then we also saw one at 7:04 pm on Monday night, another event a little further north and that seems to have been a bit bigger. Our calculations show a magnitude of 2.3," said Peter Schmidt, the seismologist.
Sep 27, 2022, 08:20 PM (IST)
A senior White House official said that the US was 'ready' to help Europe after gas leak from Nord Stream pipelines.
"I'm not going to speculate on the cause, and I know our European partners are investigating. We stand ready to provide support to their efforts," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The official was quoted by AFP.
Sep 27, 2022, 08:18 PM (IST)
Ukraine has alleged that leaks from Nord Stream pipelines were due to "terrorist attack" by Russia.
"The large-scale 'gas leak' from Nord Stream 1 is nothing more than a terrorist attack planned by Russia and an act of aggression towards the EU," Kyiv's presidential advisor Mikhaylo Podolyak said on Twitter.
Sep 27, 2022, 08:14 PM (IST)
Sweden's National Seismology Centre (SNSN) at Uppsala University has confirmed explosions to public broadcaster SVT
Sep 27, 2022, 08:11 PM (IST)
Russia and Denmark have hinted at a possible sabotage, the European Union has said that more investigation was necessary