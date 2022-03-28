No ‘significant achievements’ so far in Russia-Ukraine talks: Kremlin

As the delegations prepare for a fresh round of talks in Istanbul, the Kremlin stated Monday that talks between Moscow and Kyiv negotiators have so far yielded no major achievements on the Ukrainian issue.

“So far we cannot state any significant achievements or breakthroughs,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that it was “important” that it had been decided to continue the talks in person.

Ukraine’s priorities at the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Turkey this week will be “sovereignty and territorial integrity,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his nation Sunday in his nightly address.

“We are looking for peace, really, without delay,” he said. “There is an opportunity and a need for a face-to-face meeting in Turkey.