/'No objection raised': New Delhi Declaration 2026 adopted unanimously by BRICS, says PM Modi

The New Delhi Declaration 2026 was unanimously adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit being held in the national capital. While making the announcement Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “No member has raised any objection. The New Delhi Declaration 2026 is adopted unanimously."

The declaration raised concerns over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.

"We urge to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States. We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region. We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law," the declaration read.

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The declaration also condemned terrorism, spoke of conflict prevention and peaceful resolution of disputes, stronger multilateralism. Concerns over unilateral trade measures was also brought into focus.