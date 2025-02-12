The foreign ministers of France, Germany and Spain insisted on Wednesday that any peace deal in Ukraine could not be achieved without the involvement of Kyiv and its European partners.

Also read: 'No more lives should be lost': Trump holds call with Putin, Zelensky to start 'negotiations immediately'

"There will be no just and lasting peace in Ukraine without the participation of Europeans," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told a foreign ministers' meeting in Paris, while his German and Spanish counterparts added that no decisions could be taken without Ukraine. The ministers spoke shortly after US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to immediately start talks to end the Ukraine war.