No great movement can go forward without good song, says Oscar Castellino 

No great movement can go forward without a good song and a song is worth a hundred regiment, said Oscar Castellino, an Indian software analyst turned opera singer who wrote a ‘national’ anthem for Mars.

''The song is very powerful. It has struck a chord with people and now with an anthem-like, which is driven to connect with a lot of people, the next step is to get it translated in many languages,'' he said.

''Without the song, this movement will be lacking something crucial,'' Castellino added.

Castellino, who grew up in the foothills of Himalayan mountains, said that he could see the stars clearly from his home as a child, and now feels sure humans will make it to other planets.