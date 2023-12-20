No food, strenuous tasks: Chilling details of Ruby Franke's torture strategies for her kids emerge

Soon after YouTuber Ruby Franke pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse on Monday (Dec 18), her chilling torture strategies for kids emerged which left the world shocked. Speaking in the court, she had said, “With my deepest regret and sorrow for my family and my children, guilty." She will face sentence in January 2004.

In August, Franke and her podcasting partner Jodi Hildebrandt were arrested after their 12-year-old son allegedly escaped Hildebrandt’s home. After running from home, he went begging for food and water in the neighbourhood. Seeing his condition, a neighbour called 911 and reported to them that the boy looked "emaciated" and was "covered in wounds,” reported ABC News.

Franke and her husband Kevin had gained popularity by running a YouTube channel called "8Passengers". Through their channel, they showed their strict parenting style. After the arrest of Franke, the channel, which had nearly two million followers, had to be closed.

After Franke pleaded guilty, chilling details of her children being abused by her emerged.

Ruby Franke told her kids they are 'possessed, evil'

Franke's children, especially her minor son and daughter, went through tough times as she inflicted pain on them by her heinous actions from May 22, 2023, to August 30, 2023, in Washington County, Utah. As per reports, she emotionally abused her children by saying to them that they needed to be punished as they were possessed and evil.

The son was forced by her mother to carry out strenuous physical tasks for long durations. He was asked to perform outdoor labour without wearing shoes when the scorching sun was blazing overhead. He was also asked to carry heavy loads of books and perform wall-sits.Ruby Franke also deprived his son of water and gave him punishment when he tried to hydrate himself secretly. She also gave him insufficient food while others continued enjoying wholesome meals.

Watch: Former US President barred from Colorado ballot She had isolated his son and not provided him with access to books, notebooks, and electronics. In July, she kept his hands and feet regularly bound after he made an attempt to escape. She treated the wounds on his wrists and ankles with "homoeopathic remedies" and covered them using duct tape. It has also been reported that Ruby Franke kicked her son while wearing boots, and pushed his head underwater to cut off the supply of oxygen.

As per the guilty plea, the youngest daughter of Franke was also put through "severe emotional harm", reported The Mirror. She also underwent physical tasks and outdoor exposure and was denied food and water. The daughter was made to walk barefoot in the summer heat and run barefoot on dirty roads for long durations. As per the report, the girl had sustained scabs, blisters, and sloughing skin.