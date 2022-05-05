No Eid for Shias? Taliban forces prohibit Shia mosques from holding Eid prayers: Reports

The Taliban dictatorship in Afghanistan prevented hundreds of Shia mosques from holding Eid prayers on Tuesday.

Some Shia Muslims were also ordered to break their fast prior to the proclamation of Eid by their mosques, according to reports from the major cities of Herat and Kabul.

"#Taliban forces prohibited dozens of #Shia mosques from holding the #Eid prayer on Tuesday. Some Shia followers also reported of being forced to break their fast prior to Shia announcement of Eid. Shia activists has reported this violation of religious` rights in #Herat, #Kabul," a local journalist claimed on Twitter.

Human rights in Afghanistan have deteriorated significantly since the breakdown of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August of last year.

Despite the fact that the war in the country has finished, major human rights violations, particularly against women and minorities, continue unabated.

A succession of devastating bombs have plagued Afghanistan in recent weeks, primarily targeting minorities, with the most recent massive blast targeting a mosque in Kabul on Friday afternoon, killing at least 30 people and injuring many more.

The series of blasts and vulnerable security conditions, especially for the minorities has drawn worldwide condemnation, including from the United Nations (UN), the EU, US and others.

Afghanistan is also grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments, Afghanistan has now the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption.

