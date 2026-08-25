/New York battered by flash floods as rain breaks century-old records - VIDEO

New York City was hit by severe flash flooding earlier this week, after a powerful storm dropped over two inches of torrential rain in rapid bursts. The intense downpour shattered century-old weather records, with Central Park recording 2.31 inches of rain—surpassing a daily record set in 1917—and LaGuardia Airport recording 2.25 inches, breaking its 1955 record.

The underground transit stations transformed into waterfalls and flooding platforms. Severe delays and suspensions impacted multiple lines, including the 1 train at 23rd Street. Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed at LaGuardia International Airport and JFK International Airport. Nearby Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey experienced similar major transit halts.

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According tot latest weather report, the worst of the weather system has moved out, and transit authorities are currently continuing to assess structural damages. The New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) advises residents in basement units or flood-prone neighborhoods to remain highly vigilant during recurring storms. For local alerts, register through the official Notify NYC platform.