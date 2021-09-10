New CDC study says unvaccinated 4.5 times more likely to get COVID-19, 11 times more likely to die

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported on Friday said that a new study has found that unvaccinated individuals are four-and-a-half times more likely to contract COVID-19 and eleven times more likely to die from it.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky discussed the findings at a White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Friday. She said that the study, published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), evaluated over six hundred thousand people with COVID-19 from April through mid-July.

Also read | 'Clearly unconstitutional': US Justice Department sues Texas over restrictive abortion law

Walensky also said that the seven-day average of daily deaths from COVID-19 remains over one thousand.

The data comes one day after US President Joe Biden unveiled a six step plan to combat COVID-19 that includes measures such as requiring some employers to impose vaccination mandates or mandatory testing, making available more over-the-counter at-home coronavirus tests and expanding the government's free testing program.