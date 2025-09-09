/Nepal protests: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli calls for all-party meeting as tensions flare

With tensions growing in Nepal, country's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday (September 9) evening. “I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation," the Prime Minister said in a statement.

Water supply minister resigns

Pradeep Yadav, Nepal’s Minister for Water Supply, stepped down from his position on Tuesday (September 9), resigning in protest against the government’s handling of the Gen Z demonstrations. Yadav, who represents the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) Nepal in parliament, tendered his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. He said he could not remain in the cabinet after 19 young protesters were killed a day earlier when security forces cracked down on the movement. In his resignation note, Yadav expressed solidarity with the demonstrators and condemned the use of violence against them. “I stand with the Gen Z movement and cannot endorse the government’s repressive measures,” he wrote. He also addressed the country’s youth directly, calling them his “strength and inspiration,” while urging them to stay calm and work towards positive change.