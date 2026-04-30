/Nepal Airlines retracts ‘cartographic inaccuracy’ after map error sparks outrage

Nepal’s state-owned carrier, Nepal Airlines, has issued a formal apology and launched an internal investigation after a social media post featuring its network map incorrectly depicted the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh as part of Pakistan. The controversial image, shared on Wednesday across the airline’s official X and Facebook handles, immediately went viral, triggering a firestorm of criticism from Indian netizens and public figures.

Recognising the gravity of the territorial misrepresentation, Nepal Airlines deleted the post within 24 hours. In an official statement released on Thursday (Apr 30), the carrier termed the incident a "cartographic inaccuracy" and emphasised that the depiction did not reflect the official stance of the Nepalese government or the airline.

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"We sincerely apologise for the error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels," the airline stated on X. "The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries... We deeply value our strong relationships with our neighbors and friends in the region and regret any offense caused."

Speaking to news agency IANS, Archana Khadka, spokesperson for the Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), clarified that the error was unintentional and occurred during the selection of a Google map template for the graphic. The spokesperson noted that the post was removed within hours of the airline being alerted to the mistake.The controversy adds a layer of complexity to the 1,800-km open border relationship between India and Nepal, which has faced previous "map wars" over disputed territories like Kalapani and Lipulekh.

The apology coincides with Nepal Airlines’ plans to expand its footprint in India, including increasing flight frequencies on the Kathmandu–Delhi route. Maintaining the "1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship", Nepal’s newly elected Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, prepares for an upcoming official visit to New Delhi.