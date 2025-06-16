PM Modi at G7: India has advantages on security, stability, trade, climate action and Global South. Can a membership be next?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the G7 summit in Canada. The invitation for the huddle of the world's richest nations is strategically and symbolically important for India. Coming as it does amid conflicts in West Asia and Europe, it is also an opportunity for India to highlight the challenges of security, climate change and disruption of supply chains while foregrounding its advantages on manufacturing, trade, stability and security particularly in the conext of China.



A bulwark of stabilty for the Indo-Pacific region

Amid G7 members' concerns over Chinese territorial and trade ambitions in the Indo-Pacific, India can play a crucial role in providing regional security and stability in the region, in alignment with the G7 interests. India has the advantages of strategic location, maritime capabilities and trade and infrastructure inititiaves such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor or IMEC make it vital for trade and stability.

Bolstering trade relations with the G7 nations



India has growing trade relationships with all G7 countries : the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan. This enhance its economic influence, with major trade deals underway, boosting bilateral relationships and offering alternatives to China.

India can raise concerns of the Global South



India is arguably the only representative of the Global South at the G7, and can use the platform to raise its concerns, particularly in the context of energy security and climate action.

The G7 and India can be partners on equitable climate finance and foster green technology transfer, which are requirements of the Global South, particularly Africa.

India can be the alternative to China on supply chains and manufacturing





G7 nations are slowly realising the perils of over-reliance on China for supply chains and manufacturing, particularly on critical issues like rare earths and clean energy components.

India can be a trustworthy alternative for secure supply chains and manufacturing.

It has stability ensured by democracy, and can act as bridge between the G7 advanced economies and emerging markets.



Africa outreach as counter to China



India has been engaged in Africa outreach, partially as a counterweight to China's presence in the continent through the Chinese Belt and Road initiative or BRI. India's outreach also aligns with G7's Africa focus.





India is an advocate of equitable trade and climate finance



At various international fora, India has raised its voice for equitable trade and climate finance for vulnerable regions, particularly in Asia and Africa.



At the G7, India can achieve these goals by positioning itself as a manufacturing hub amid US-China trade tensions.



G7 nations can look at India as part of their diversification strategy, given India's workforce, digital growth, logistics, and trade pacts with several of its members.



The proof of concept is already there, given investments in India by major global firms.

India can be a beacon of clean energy growth



India can find new avenues of cooperation with G7 in clean energy growth, particularly in areas like electric vehicles, green hydrogen, and Artificial Intelligence.

When it comes to climate action, India is targeting net-zero by 2070. It also has a solar capacity potential estimated at 10,830 GW, and can be an important player in clean energy future, and potential partner of G7.



India has called for fair and substantial climate financial funding in tune with the needs of developing nations, and supports reforms in global financial systems, something that it can advocate at the G7.



