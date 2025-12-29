/Nancy Pelosi predicts Democrats will win back US House Majority in 2026 midterm elections

Former Speaker of the US House Nancy Pelosi is optimistic that the Democrats will regain control of the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, predicting a strong comeback under the leadership of Congressman Hakeem Jeffries. In a recent interview on ABC’s This Week, Pelosi expressed full confidence that Jeffries, who currently serves as the House Democratic leader, would secure the Speaker’s gavel after the midterms. She described him as a unifying and respected figure capable of leading the party back to power.

Pelosi also criticised the current state of the Republican-controlled Congress, claiming that it has largely abandoned its responsibilities, instead yielding power to President Donald Trump. She argued that Republicans have stopped acting as an independent legislative body, instead doing whatever Trump demands. According to Pelosi, this trend will end when Democrats regain control. As Pelosi looks ahead to the 2026 elections, she sees them as a critical moment to restore Congress’s constitutional functions. With Trump’s approval ratings plummeting and his influence over the GOP weakening, the former speaker is confident that Democrats will be in a strong position to take back the majority.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Recent polls, such as a Gallup survey in November, show Trump’s approval rating at just 36%, with a significant 60% disapproval rate. This downturn in Trump’s popularity, combined with a historical pattern of midterm losses for the party in the White House, makes many Republicans anxious about the upcoming elections. Additionally, several prominent Republican senators, including Mitch McConnell, Thom Tillis, Joni Ernst, and Tommy Tuberville, have announced they will not run for re-election in 2026, further fueling speculation about the GOP's future.