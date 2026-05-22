/Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing to visit India in first foreign trip since taking office

Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing is set to visit India next month in what will be his first overseas trip since assuming the presidency in April, according to sources familiar with the arrangements.

The visit, expected in June, shows Delhi-Naypyidaw engagement, part of India's long-standing "Act East" policy. Min Aung Hlaing was sworn in as President on 10 April, in which India was represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, signalling continued engagement.

During the visit, the Indian minister had called on President Min Aung Hlaing and handed over a letter of felicitations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An MoU was also signed for an Indian-funded school project in Nay Pyi Taw.

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Bilateral relations have strengthened in recent months. In early May, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi visited Myanmar, the first such trip by an Indian naval chief in several years. He held talks with Myanmar's military leadership on maritime security in the Bay of Bengal, joint exercises, border stability, and capacity building.