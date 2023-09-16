Moroccan electricians work to bring back power to quake struck villages

In the aftermath of a devasting earthquake earlier this month, electricians worked to restore power near the Moroccan village of Al Makhzen on Saturday (September 16), the news agency Reuters reported.

In the 6.8 magnitude earthquake, the entire village was destroyed, and a majority of buildings were made of mud brick. The town turned into mounds of dirt, burying everyone within and wrecking businesses in a region that relied on the tourist route.

The report mentioned that those people who were displaced are now living in makeshift camps, and they claim that a shortage of electricity has delayed assistance delivery because the dangerous valley roads become completely dark at night.

As quoted by Reuters, a civilian, Ibrahim Ifkharen, said: "Regarding (public) lighting, it was brought three or four days ago, but it was just for the village because we live far away in tents, and we use torches. We hope we will have power. We also need more tents."

As quoted electrician, Mohamed Idbousaboun, said: "I came from Imegdare village to help the technicians, because they don't know where to go. They came from Asfi to help our people from the Asnid agency, who are helping restore (the power) for El Mekhzen village. We want to just help them, so they get the public lighting back, and so that anyone driving during the night can see the village, unlike when it’s dark."

The earthquake that struck the city on September 8 killed more than 2,900 people. It hit a region that relied on tourists trekking along stunning valleys and mountain passes, buying local handicrafts or visiting now-devastated sites.

(With inputs from agencies)

