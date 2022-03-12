Morning news brief: Russia's Ukrainian biowarfare labs claim, Ukraine mayor kidnapped and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: As the allegations of US-backed Ukrainian biowarfare labs grow, the United States has accused Russia of using a UN Security Council meeting on Friday for "lying and spreading disinformation". The Russian accusations seem to have been a part of a potential false-flag operation. In other news, Russian soldiers kidnapped the mayor of southern Ukraine's Melitopol.

Russia using UNSC for 'spreading disinformation', says US

Russia asked for the meeting to address its allegations of "biological activities" carried out by the US in Ukraine. The charge seems to have been made without any evidence and has been denied by both Washington and Kyiv.

White House briefs TikTokers on Ukraine as information war against Russia heats up

United States President Joe Biden is banking on top TikTok influencers to help battle the Russian propaganda on the Ukraine war, the Washington Post reported.TikTok users in Russia and Ukraine have been at the forefront of disseminating information since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine began February 24.

Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Ukrainian city abducted by Russian troops

The abduction of Ivan Fedorov, who is the mayor of the southeastern city of Melitopol, was captured in CCTV cameras as he was seen being led away by armed men from a government building on Friday.

