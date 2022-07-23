Morning news brief: US accuses China of stockpiling grain, Oz journalist detained by Taliban and more

As the US urged Russia to allow Ukrainian grain out quickly into the international market, officials signalled China to provide more grain to poor countries. A US official asserted that the Biden administration wants China to provide its grain stockpile to the World Food Programme(WFP) and other agencies.

China has been a very active buyer and is stockpiling grain, says US

The development comes as Ukraine and Russia on Friday inked a deal in Istanbul to allow Ukrainian grain shipment which has been stuck since the Russian invasion in February. Reports claim there are over 25 million tonnes of wheat and other grain waiting in Ukrainian ports ready to be exported.

'Was detained by Taliban for writing against them', Australian journalist details her ordeal to WION

Foreign Policy magazine writer Lynne O'Donnell was held captive for three days for writing on the plight of women under the Taliban regime and how teenage girls are being used as sex slaves.

Rare health update on Michael Schumacher provided by close friend Jean Todt

Jean Todt, the former Ferrari boss gave a rare health update on the legendary Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since the tragic skiing accident in 2013.

Fukushima nuclear water release plan approved: Release needs approval from locals

EU tweaks sanctions on Russia; The US to provide more aid to Ukraine