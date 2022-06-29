Morning news brief: UK socialite gets 20 years in prison for sex trafficking, Serena loses and more

Ghislaine Maxwell was handed a 20-year prison sentence by a court in New York on Tuesday for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls. Maxwell was arrested in 2020 and she has been in prison ever since.

UK socialite Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison over sex trafficking

he Manhattan federal court announced the judgement after a long-drawn case, and this means that the 60-year-old will be spending a majority of her remaining life in prison. Maxwell, who is the daughter of late Robert Maxwell, was found guilty on five out of the six counts brought against her including sex trafficking of minors.

Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first round

Seven-time champion Serena Williams suffered a second straight Wimbledon first-round exit as she was stunned by French debutant Harmony Tan in a late-night Centre Court epic on Tuesday.

Putin has become 'a terrorist,'says Zelensky, urges UN to expel Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Russian leader Putin of turning into a "terrorist" two days after Russian missiles destroyed a shopping centre with more than 1,000 people inside in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, killing at least 18 people.

2 autonomous electric barges built at the Cochin Shipyard to Norway

Ecuador mired by protests for last two weeks