Morning news brief: Pentagon leak reveals Russia almost shot down UK spy plane, and more

Pentagon leak says Russia almost shot down UK spy plane, Kyiv's air defences on verge of depletion







A British surveillance plane was on the verge of being shot down by a Russian fighter jet last year, as per the leaked Pentagon documents which propelled the US officials to spy on its allies and adversaries in a bid to find where things went southwards.



At least four killed, nine others injured after avalanche in French Alps







At least four people were killed and nine others were injured after an avalanche in the southwest of Mont Blanc in the French Alps, said the country’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, on Sunday (April 9).



Video | Massive fire engulfs Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge after Easter service







A fire broke out at the Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon after the Easter service, as per reports. According to the pastor of the church Rev. Robin Lutjohann, the place was empty at the time fire broke out.



Exclusive: Meet the Indian-American behind anti-caste discrimination law in Seattle







The city of Seattle, in the US, recently passed a law that bans discrimination based on caste. Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, an Indian-American, was the driving force behind the legislation. In an exclusive interaction with WION's Manas Joshi, Sawant explained how the issue is fast becoming a concern in the US where there are thousands of Indian Americans.



WATCH | China to launch Taiwan live-fire drills on 3rd day of military exercises