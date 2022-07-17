Morning news brief: Joe Biden fails to secure oil commitments, Iran imposes sanction on 61 Americans and more

US President Joe Biden failed to win oil and security commitments from the Gulf leaders during the Arab Summit in Jeddah. His visit was primarily intended to ask the leaders if the oil-rich Gulf to pump more oil, which would lower gas prices in the US. In other news, Iran imposed sanctions on 61 Americans including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who had been sanctioned for supporting the Iranian dissident group, Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK). Finally, thousands of Hungarians protested against Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s govt after his party passed legislation raising taxes on small businesses.



US President Joe Biden fails to win oil and security commitments at Arab Summit: Report

Notably, the summit was being held in the back of soaring relations between US and Saudi over Biden’s outspoken condemnation of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, where the US leader vowed to make the Gulf nation a “pariah state”.

Iran imposes sanctions on 61 Americans including Mike Pompeo for supporting dissident group

As per the Iranian state media, Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney for Republican former President Donald Trump, and John Bolton, a former national security adviser in the White House, were among those who were placed on the blacklist by the country’s foreign ministry for endorsing the exiled dissident organisation Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK).

Thousands of Hungarians protest against Viktor Orban’s reforms

The inflation rate is at its worst level in two decades, the forint is at record lows, and European Union funding is in limbo due to a dispute over democratic principles, posing the hardest challenge nationalist Orban has faced since sweeping into power in 2010.

