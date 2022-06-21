Morning news brief: Israel coalition to dissolve parliament, International Yoga Day, and more

We bring to you the biggest stories of the day so far. Israel coalition to dissolve parliament and new elections to be held. After Macron handed hung parliament, France risked gridlock. On International Yoga Day, Indian PM Modi leads celebrations. Captured Americans not subject to Geneva Convention, said Russia on Ukraine war. Tesla ex-employees have sued company over 'mass lay-off'.

Israel coalition to dissolve parliament; new elections to be held

Israel's coalition said it would be submitting a bill next week to dissolve parliament as the country stares at a fifth election in less than four years.

After Macron handed hung parliament, France risks gridlock

After his camp lost its parliamentary majority, French President Emmanuel Macron faced calls for his prime minister to resign, and doubt hung over his ability to rule decisively.

LIVE | International Yoga Day: Indian PM Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Mysuru Palace Ground where he will perform Yoga, along with others, on International Day Of Yoga.

Captured Americans not subject to Geneva Convention: Russia on Ukraine war

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the two Americans captured in Ukraine while fighting against Russian forces had committed crimes.

Tesla ex-employees sue company over 'mass lay-off'

Former employees of electric carmaker Tesla have filed a lawsuit against the company. The employees are saying that the 'mass layoff' violated federal law since company didn't provide notice of job cuts.

