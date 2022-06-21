International Yoga Day 2022 live updates: Indian PM Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations

NEW DELHI Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 07:40 AM(IST) Edited By: Nikhil Pandey

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the International Day Of Yoga celebrations from Karnataka's Mysuru. Photograph: ANI

Follow Us

highlights

June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day (IDY) around the world, following its establishments at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, when the global organisation acknowledged multiple advantages of yoga.  Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed June 21 as the date for Yoga Day at the United Nations, noting that it is the longest day of the year.

Jun 21, 2022, 07:39 AM

×

 

Jun 21, 2022, 07:39 AM

×

 

Jun 21, 2022, 07:39 AM

×

 

Jun 21, 2022, 07:39 AM

×

 

Jun 21, 2022, 07:35 AM

×

 

Jun 21, 2022, 07:30 AM

×

 

Jun 21, 2022, 07:29 AM

×

 

Jun 21, 2022, 07:29 AM

×

 

Jun 21, 2022, 07:28 AM

×

 



Read in App