Morning news brief: EU urges Russia to cooperate in Navalny probe, Facebook to halt new political ads ahead of US elections & more!

EU urges Russia to cooperate in Navalny probe; threatens 'restrictive measures'

Germany said it has 'unequivocal evidence' that Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned.

CPEC chairman retired Lt General Asim Bajwa to step down as special assistant to PM Imran Khan

I have not shied away to explain the allegations shamelessly levelled against me, Bajwa said in a statement

No pressure on FDA, says White House on vaccine as US election nears

President Trump had earlier announced that the United States will be ready with the vaccine ahead of the elections.

Facebook to halt new political ads on cusp of US election

The social media giant vowed to fact check premature claims of victory

Watch: Gravitas: Women's names can now appear on Afghan Govt ID