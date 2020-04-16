Morning news brief: Covid-19 cases pass 2 million, WHO chief regrets US move and more

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 2 million; death toll rises to 136,908



The total number climbed from 1 million to 2 million confirmed cases in less than two weeks, and more than 600,000 cases have been recorded in the US alone.

US sets another grim milestone, records over 2,500 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours



A tally from Johns Hopkins showed 2,569 victims, bringing the total number of US deaths to 28,326 -- higher than any other nation.

WHO chief regrets US move to halt funding, urges unity against pandemic



Trump's move to halt funding to the WHO over its handling of the infection prompted condemnation on Wednesday from world leaders as recorded global infections passed the 2 million mark.


