Morning news brief: Biden on Russia-Ukraine tensions, Tonga to receive humanitarian aid and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Amid Russia and Ukraine tensions at the border, US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin "has to do something" while adding that his "guess is he will move in". Also, watch the declassified videos from a botched US drone attack that killed 10 civilians in Afghanistan in August, in the final days before American troops withdrew from the country.

As Russia and Ukraine tensions at the border continue, US President Joe Biden said Putin "has to do something" while adding that "my guess is he will move in". "What I'm concerned about is this could get out of hand, very easily get out of hand because of the borders of Ukraine and what Russia may or may not do," the US president said.

Tsunami-hit Tonga to receive aid after humanitarian flights finally made their way to the Pacific nation, which has been cut off from the rest of the world after a massive undersea volcanic eruption. Aircraft from Australia and New Zealand will arrive in Tonga on Thursday carrying much-needed humanitarian supplies.

Novak Djokovic, a tennis star from Serbia and currently the world number one is also a co-founder and majority shareholder of a biotech firm developing a coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment, CEO of the Danish company said on Wednesday (January 19).

