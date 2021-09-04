Morning news brief: Biden moves to declassify 9/11 attacks' documents and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From US president moving to declassify 9/11 attacks' documents to India and US closely watching Pakistan's actions in Afghanistan, we have it all.

You can also read about Cuba starting vaccination of children in order to re-open schools amid Covid surge, and climate change being blamed for New Zealand's warmest winter. Also check out a report that says UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on September 13.

9/11 attacks: US president moves to declassify documents

Coming little more than a week before the 20th anniversary of the attacks, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the declassification of certain documents related to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The order is a significant moment in a years-long tussle between the government and the families over what classified information about the run-up to the attacks could be made public.

India, US closely watching Pakistan's actions in Afghanistan, says Shringla

At the end of three-day official visit to Washington DC, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, India and the United States are closely watching Pakistan's actions in Afghanistan. The foreign secretary added that in the limited engagement which India has had with the Taliban, the new Afghan rulers have showed they would be reasonable in addressing New Delhi's concerns.

UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on Sept 13: Spokesman

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will travel to Geneva to convene a high-level conference on aid for Afghanistan on September 13, his spokesman said on Friday. The country, now under the control of the Taliban after 20 years of war, is facing a "looming humanitarian catastrophe," Stephane Dujarric warned.

Cuba starts vaccinating children in order to re-open schools amid Covid surge

Cuban authorities on Friday launched a national campaign to vaccinate children aged two to 18 against Covid, a condition set by the Communist government in order to reopen schools for in-person instruction amid a spike in infections.

Climate change blamed for New Zealand's warmest winter

New Zealand saw its warmest winter on record this year as climate change fuelled rising temperatures, a government scientific agency said on Friday. Temperatures in the June-August period were 1.32 degrees Celsius above average, exceeding the previous record set last year, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) said.

