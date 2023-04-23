Morning brief: Indian fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested, US embassy officials evacuated from Sudan, and more

US embassy officials were safely evacuated from the violence-hit Sudan by US forces in coordination with Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Moreover, Indian fugitive Amritpal Singh has been arrested in the Indian state of Punjab after he eluded the police last month. Police had launched a major crackdown on Amritpal Singh and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit.

In other news, in order to restore Ukraine's national identity, president Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law renaming geographic locations which are named after Russian individuals or historical occasions connected to Russian aggression.

Click on the headlines to read more:

As violence rages on in conflict-hit Sudan, the country's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said early on Sunday the US diplomats and their families have been evacuated in coordination with US forces.

Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Moga Police in Punjab, India, news agencies reported on Sunday (April 23) citing sources. More details are awaited but news agency ANI reported quoting Punjab Police sources that Singh is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam, where eight of his aides are already being. Media reports also mentioned that like his aides, Singh has been arrested under the National Security Act.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law that forbids renaming Ukrainian geographic locations after Russian individuals or historical occasions connected to Russian aggression, reported Kyiv Independent. The legislation which was signed on 21 April is a part of bigger "de-Russification" initiatives in response to Russia's full-blown invasion of Ukraine that is continuing to wage on for over a year now. The law which is titled "On Geographical Names," seeks to tackle the "decolonization of toponymy."

China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has requested solemn representations with the ambassador of South Korea after the country's president made "erroneous" remarks about Taiwan, stated the Chinese foreign ministry on Sunday.