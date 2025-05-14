Published: May 14, 2025, 04:43 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 04:43 IST

Story highlights Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning news brief. World

Show Full Article

India categorically rejects China's attempt to rename places along the border. Beijing has been rechristening places in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. In other news, US Department of State Principal Deputy spokesperson, Tommy Pigott weighs in on reports of US team visiting Pakistani sites over 'leaks of nuclear radiation'. A video from Myanmar earthquake shows ground cracking up has now emerged.



Click on the headlines to read more

China renames places in Arunachal Pradesh, India says creative naming in vain







India categorically rejects China's attempt to rename places along the border. Beijing has been rechristening places in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. The fourth such list was released by Ministry of Civil Affairs (MCA) in April 2024.



US spokesperson weighs in on 'nuclear leaks' in Pakistan

India categorically rejects China's attempt to rename places along the border. Beijing has been rechristening places in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. The fourth such list was released by Ministry of Civil Affairs (MCA) in April 2024.