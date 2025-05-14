Morning brief: India rejects Chinese names for Arunachal; US' take on 'nuclear leaks' in Pakistan', and more
Published: May 14, 2025, 04:43 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 04:43 IST
Story highlights
Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning news brief. World
India categorically rejects China's attempt to rename places along the border. Beijing has been rechristening places in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. In other news, US Department of State Principal Deputy spokesperson, Tommy Pigott weighs in on reports of US team visiting Pakistani sites over 'leaks of nuclear radiation'. A video from Myanmar earthquake shows ground cracking up has now emerged.
India categorically rejects China's attempt to rename places along the border. Beijing has been rechristening places in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. The fourth such list was released by Ministry of Civil Affairs (MCA) in April 2024.
In a regular briefing, the US Department of State Principal Deputy spokesperson, Tommy Pigott, when asked if a US team was reviewing leaks of nuclear radiation in Pakistani sites, was prompt in responding, "I have nothing to preview on that at this time."
Myanmar was devastated by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on March 28 this year. A video showing the ground cracking up has now emerged. This is believed to be the first time a fault rupture in motion has been caught on camera.
Microsoft plans to lay off approximately 3 per cent of its workforce on Tuesday, which might amount to 6000 people. The company had its last major workforce reduction in 2023 when it laid off 11,000 employees.