Story highlights India and Pakistan have been embroiled in cross-border fighting, and both nuclear-armed nations agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday (May 10) amid heavy shelling. World

India and Pakistan have been embroiled in cross-border fighting, and both nuclear-armed nations agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday (May 10) amid heavy shelling. The US claims to have brokered peace between the two neighbouring nations. India and declared the losses and damage it has incurred due to the firing. But on the other hand, Pakistan released a list of fallen soldiers only yesterday.

In between the ceasefire and extent of damage, there are reports of nuclear leaks in Pakistan.

And now, in a regular briefing, the US Department of State Principal Deputy spokesperson, Tommy Pigott, when asked if a US team was reviewing leaks of nuclear radiation in Pakistani sites, was prompt in responding, "I have nothing to preview on that at this time."





US State Department: Nothing to preview on that at this time

Reports about nuclear leaks have been floating after strikes launched by both sides across the border. While there is no official word on the matter yet, US official also refuses to weigh in.