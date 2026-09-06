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‘More intense, more painful response’: Iran’s Ghalibaf threatens after US strikes on oil tankers

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 16:42 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 16:42 IST
‘More intense, more painful response’: Iran’s Ghalibaf threatens after US strikes on oil tankers

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf threatened a “faster” and “more intense” response after US strikes disabled three Iranian oil carriers, warning that Washington would face a “more painful” retaliation.

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday (Sep 6) threatened a “faster” and “more intense” attack after US strikes on Iranian tankers a day earlier. The American military on Saturday (Sep 5) said that it disabled three Iranian crude oil carriers after two US Navy ships were targeted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“The Americans must have understood that the era of proportionate responses has come to an end,” Ghalibaf said in a speech carried by state media. He added that “any aggression against Iran’s interests and security will receive a faster, more intense and more painful response”.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 3 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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