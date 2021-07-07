Moderna starts human trial for multi-strain mRNA flu vaccine

In a human study to test an mRNA vaccine targeting multiple influenza strains, the US biotech firm Moderna dosed its first participants on Wednesday.

To evaluate the safety of and strength of immune response to the shot called mRNA-1010, the company will recruit 180 adults from the United States for the Phase 1/2 trial.

In this trial, Moderna will be using the same messenger ribonucleic (mRNA) technology employed in its COVID-19 flu shot, which has a 90 per cent efficacy rate and could lead to the development of a new generation of better flu vaccines.

In a statement, CEO Stephane Bancel said that they expect the seasonal influenza vaccine candidates to play a significant role in future combination respiratory vaccines.

Inactivated viruses cultivated in chicken eggs are currently used in the majority of flu vaccines.

Strains must be chosen six to nine months before the intended use, and the vaccines' effectiveness is between 40 and 60 per cent.

Moderna hopes mRNA technology, which provokes an immune response by delivering genetic molecules containing the code for key parts of a pathogen into human cells, can accelerate development and increase scalability.

It is also possible to deliver several mRNA molecules from different strains at the same time.

Flu shot currently being developed will target four World Health Organization (WHO) recommended strains of influenza: A(H1N1), A(H3N2), B/Yamagata and B/Victoria.

The WHO estimates there are approximately three to five million severe cases of flu each year globally and 290,000 to 650,000 flu-related respiratory deaths.

Moderna is also considering possible combo vaccines against the flu, SARS-CoV-2, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) as well as human metapneumoviruses (hMPV).