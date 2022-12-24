USA: Shooting incident at Minnesota mall leaves one dead, suspects still at large

An open fire at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, killed one person on the premises. The shooting happened around 8 PM on Friday, two days before Christmas, amid a busy shopping day, said police.

Cops have described the victim as a 19-year-old African American male. Reports say that the bullet hit him directly, and he died at the scene of the shooting. While the bullet also grazed another piece of clothing at the mall's Nordstrom store, Fox Minneapolis reported.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, CCTV footages show that the shooting spiralled from a quarrel between two groups of young men. During a press conference two hours after the shooting, Chief Booker Hodges, Bloomington police chief, asked the suspects responsible for the shooting to turn themselves in.

Reports say the bullet grazed a woman's shirt. However, not many details are available about her. The police responded with a heavy presence after the initial reports of the shooting. They also put the mall under lockdown for further investigation.

Mall of America's official Twitter account tweeted, "Mall of America is now lifting lockdown. Guests should now exit the property. Mall of America remains closed for the evening." Officials mentioned that the Nordstrom store would remain closed on Saturday, but the public could access other stores and places on the premises.

EMS personnel and police officials from the Bloomington Department remained on the scene for several hours. They have advised people to stay away from the area.

At the time of the shooting, 16 police personnel were at the scene, and there was an officer in the adjacent store to Nordstrom, reports said.

Earlier in August 2022, another shooting occurred at the Mall of America. Prior to that, the cops had responded to another open fire at the same mall in December 2021.

In both shootings, the suspects were young adults between 18 and 23 years.

(With inputs from agencies)