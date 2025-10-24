Worker falls into nuclear reactor pool in Michigan plant, ingests contaminated water

A contractor at the Palisades Nuclear Plant in West Michigan fell into a nuclear reactor cavity on October 21, during fuel reload operations at the plant. The pool was a "cavity" containing borated water, ie, water with boron added for nuclear moderation and control, inside the reactor cavity and containment area. According to a federal investigation Report by the United States Nuclear Regulatory Committee, the man also ingested some contaminated water.

Holtec International, which owns the plant, reported that the unnamed contractor was quickly decontaminated and sent to emergency care for minor medical injuries. Radiation levels were later detected at 300 counts per minute (cpm) in his hair, which is six times the background radiation level. Counts per minute is a parameter used to screen patients for contamination. 300cpm is the threshold used by the United States Nuclear Regulatory Committee for contamination.

“While performing work inside the containment building, a Palisades contractor fell into a pool near the reactor that contained clean, borated water,” said a plant spokesperson to MLive.

Borated water is not clean, contains additives, and microbial impurities. However, radiological impurities range from negligible to moderate. Still, it is not fit for consumption. The contractor has suffered minor injuries and has reportedly returned to work. Anti-nuclear activists allege that this exemplifies the hasty nature of the Michigan Plant.

The incident comes as the plant recently received operational status in August from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Located near the Lake Michigan shoreline, Palisades closed in May 2022, and Holtec International purchased the closed plant in June 2022. This becomes the first commercial reactor to restart after being decommissioned. It is one of the country's oldest nuclear reactors with a history of failed equipment, temporary shutdowns and questionable reliability.