Just a week before the official teen social media ban gets started, tech company Meta has begin removing Australian children below 16 years old from Instagram, Facebook and Threads. In November, Meta announced that it had started sending notification to users aged between 13-15 years that their accounts will be closing from December 4.

Approximately 150,000 Facebook users and nearly 350,000 Instagram users are likely to be impacted by this move. Notably, users can only access Threads through an Instagram account. The social media ban in Australia will be starting from December 10. Failure to take reasonable steps to stop those below 16y years from having accounts, companies may face fine up to $33mn. "While Meta is committed to complying with the law, we believe a more effective, standardised, and privacy-preserving approach is needed," a spokesperson for Meta was quoted as saying to BBC on Thursday (December 4).

