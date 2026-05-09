/German Chancellor Merz vows to keep NATO strong amid Trump troop pullout

German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, recently emphasised that Europe wants to preserve a strong and functioning NATO alliance, despite growing discord with US President Donald Trump over his decision to pull some US troops from Germany. Speaking alongside Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on May 9, 2026, Merz highlighted that maintaining "unity of purpose" is more critical than troop numbers alone. Donald Trump's latest moves foreshadow what could be the enduring legacy of the US war on Iran.

"We are really willing to keep this alliance alive for the future," said Merz at a press conference. "We know that there are some differences. We know that we are seeing challenges, all of us, but our final goal is to bring this conflict to an end and to guarantee that ​Iran is not able to produce nuclear weapons," Merz said. "And this goal is a common goal between ​America and Europe."

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The relation between the US and its traditional ally in Europe deteriorated following Germany's and other European nations' refusal to support direct military participation in the Iran war, though they share the goal of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump has specifically singled out Germany following Merz's comments that Iran was humiliating the US. Trump responded by ordering 5000 US troops to be withdrawn and cancelling the planned deployment of Tomahawk missiles. Merz said that Germany has a “unity of purpose” with America, and it would serve US interests to have a strong European component of NATO.

Merz continues to warn that Russia remains an imminent danger to Europe, necessitating billions in new defence spending from European nations to rebuild their militaries. Merz also expressed his dissatisfaction at Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who had decided to joint Russian victory parade, to celebrate the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.