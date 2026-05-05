/Massive explosion in China fireworks factory kills 21: President Xi Jinping orders probe - Video

A blast at a fireworks factory in China's Hunan province has killed at least 21 people and left 61 wounded, according to state media. Several videos circulating showed thick grey smoke rising high into the air from the explosion site. The explosion at the Changsha Liuyang Huasheng Fireworks plant happened at on Monday (May 4). Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts in rescue operations and has ordered an investigation into the accident to hold those responsible for the incident. Chinese state media reported that local police have taken "control measures" against the person in charge of the fireworks company. Premier Li Qiang echoed Chinese president's concerns, calling for stricter safety enforcement across key sectors to prevent similar disasters. Meanwhile, Liuyang police have detained senior executives of the company as investigations into the cause of the explosion continue. The incident comes less than three months after a similar accident in Hubei, where a firecracker shop explosion killed 12 people.