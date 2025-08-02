/Manhole explodes in flames in Brooklyn, almost strikes passing vehicles - WATCH

A massive fireball suddenly shot out of a manhole in the middle of the Brooklyn, sending flames high into the air and making people run for the safety. The shocking moment was caught on camera and is widely circulated on the social media. The explosion happened on Central Avenue in Bushwick. A security camera recorded the moment, flames burst up from under the street and the video, which is firstly shared on the Citizen App.

Just seconds before the explosion, several cars moved past from that area and one car narrowly missed being hit by the fire. Right after that, flames filled the street as people nearby rushed away for their safety.

According to the New York Post, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said Con Edison workers were sent to handle the situation. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

But the trouble didn’t stop there and about two hours later, an another manhole fire happened less than a mile away, near Lewis Avenue and Pulaski Street. This second fire came dangerously close to local shops and parked cars, raising concern among residents.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened. Earlier this year, people on a Texas college campus panicked after seeing green flames coming out of a manhole.